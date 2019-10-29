Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.83 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $287.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.40.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.52. 453,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Cintas has a twelve month low of $155.98 and a twelve month high of $276.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.79 and a 200 day moving average of $244.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $536,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,873,276.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.