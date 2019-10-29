Cigna (CI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cigna (NYSE:CI) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.37 per share for the quarter. Cigna has set its FY 2019 guidance at $16.60-16.90 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $16.60-16.90 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $4.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $34.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Cigna’s revenue was up 198.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cigna to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CI stock opened at $174.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.45. Cigna has a 1-year low of $141.95 and a 1-year high of $226.60.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani acquired 32,509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.96.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

