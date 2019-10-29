CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (CCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $242.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.80 million. On average, analysts expect CHURCHILL CAP C/SH to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCC shares. Citigroup started coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $20.00 target price on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

