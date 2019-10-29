Chmiel Georg Buys 200,000 Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Stock

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) insider Chmiel Georg acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00.

Shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.42. 20,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,120. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 96.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the second quarter valued at $248,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 6.0% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 17,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the second quarter valued at $647,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

