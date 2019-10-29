China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Down 17.6% in October

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the September 15th total of 34,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

CYD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth $2,643,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,414,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 125,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,485,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,132,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CYD stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 37,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,511. The firm has a market cap of $553.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.78. China Yuchai International has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30.

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $707.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.96 million. China Yuchai International had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 4.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that China Yuchai International will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets.

