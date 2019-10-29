China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) Short Interest Update

China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Natural Resources stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in China Natural Resources Inc (NASDAQ:CHNR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of China Natural Resources at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered China Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:CHNR traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.63. 5,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,667. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily explores for lead, silver, copper, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

