Chiliz Price Tops $0.0107 on Exchanges (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $38.43 million and $5.94 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00216928 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.93 or 0.01492518 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00028382 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00113641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,604,669,183 tokens. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz's official message board is medium.com/chiliz .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

