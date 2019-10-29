Chicago Capital LLC Sells 1,031 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Veeva Systems makes up about 1.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $26,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $801,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 33,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $52,004.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $3,516,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,579.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,340 shares of company stock valued at $11,895,983. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $148.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Veeva Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $176.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.11.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

