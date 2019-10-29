Chicago Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Chicago Capital LLC trimmed its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.20 and its 200 day moving average is $92.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.06. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NTRS. Bank of America upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.50 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.53.

In related news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 46,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $4,288,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total value of $98,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

