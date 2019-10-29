Chicago Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 40,683 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Wright Medical Group were worth $18,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wright Medical Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Wright Medical Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wright Medical Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

NASDAQ:WMGI opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.22, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.81. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $32.86.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical device company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.04 million. Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMGI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $27.00 price target on shares of Wright Medical Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Wright Medical Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Wright Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other news, insider Robert J. Palmisano acquired 46,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $997,929.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry J. Regan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 94,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,859 and sold 3,357 shares valued at $70,822. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

