Chicago Capital LLC Buys 160 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $49,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $583.00.

Shares of ISRG opened at $558.65 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.24 and a 12 month high of $589.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $531.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.87, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.15, for a total value of $568,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $248,488.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.54, for a total transaction of $1,660,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,682.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,583. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

