Chesapeake Wealth Management Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.4% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 86,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 300,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

NYSE:JPM opened at $126.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $127.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,175,776.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,746 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,810. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

