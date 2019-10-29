Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.
CHE.UN stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.54. The company had a trading volume of 182,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,642. The company has a market capitalization of $975.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$8.01 and a 12-month high of C$13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.91.
Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, August 16th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.
