Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:CHE.UN)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

CHE.UN stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.54. The company had a trading volume of 182,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,642. The company has a market capitalization of $975.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$8.01 and a 12-month high of C$13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.91.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In other Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund news, Senior Officer Leon Aarts purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.97 per share, with a total value of C$59,796.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$697,620. Also, Senior Officer Tab Mccullough purchased 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.37 per share, with a total value of C$167,017.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$498,282.24. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 40,112 shares of company stock valued at $414,273.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.