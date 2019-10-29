Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $480.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Chemed stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,698. Chemed has a 52 week low of $260.03 and a 52 week high of $441.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $416.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $379.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. ValuEngine cut Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $411.25.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 400 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.87, for a total value of $173,148.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,408 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank E. Wood sold 2,772 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.75, for a total value of $1,149,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,035 shares of company stock worth $23,442,542. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

