Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.55.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.78. 2,028,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,697. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cheesecake Factory from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.45.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Laurence B. Mindel purchased 2,500 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.04 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 750 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,658.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

