Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Cheesecake Factory updated its Q3 guidance to $0.61-0.66 EPS.

CAKE traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.78. 2,028,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,697. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. Cheesecake Factory has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $163,658.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

