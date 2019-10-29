Chainlink (LINK) Price Tops $2.70

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $2.70 or 0.00028637 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, COSS, Binance and Gate.io. Chainlink has a total market cap of $946.66 million and approximately $131.88 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chainlink alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00214299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.21 or 0.01495135 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00115641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00021133 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox, Binance, COSS, Gate.io, OKEx, Coinbase and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.