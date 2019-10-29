Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 22.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cerner by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 345,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,577,000 after buying an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 44,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 483,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 614,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 199,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $13,254,250.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc G. Naughton sold 24,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,629,353.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,406.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

