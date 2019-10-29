Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Century Global Commodities Corp (TSE:CNT)’s stock price traded down 9.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 29,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 18,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 6.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75.

Century Global Commodities Company Profile (TSE:CNT)

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. It focuses on exploring iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises 6 mineral licenses, which includes a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

