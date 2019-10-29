Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.22 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

CCS traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $2,082,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Dixon sold 8,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $238,093.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

