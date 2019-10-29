Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Acquires 204 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler bought 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.33 per share, for a total transaction of $17,611.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 727,254 shares in the company, valued at $62,783,837.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Century Bancorp stock opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.06 and its 200 day moving average is $86.82. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $95.70.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The bank reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.06 million for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Century Bancorp by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,232,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Bancorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

