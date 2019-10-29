CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 6,100 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 32.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.2% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 343,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,095,000 after purchasing an additional 42,696 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 36,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,434 shares in the company, valued at $15,772,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $123.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.33. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.41 and a 12 month high of $126.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on PPG Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Societe Generale began coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

