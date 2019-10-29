CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 3,460 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 209.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

