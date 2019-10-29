CENTRAL TRUST Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VLO opened at $100.07 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $68.81 and a 52 week high of $100.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

VLO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

