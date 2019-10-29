CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,385.0% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $55.17 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.08 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stephens lowered Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

