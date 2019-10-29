CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,435,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,661,000 after buying an additional 718,508 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,145,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,352,000 after buying an additional 66,593 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,580,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,725,000 after buying an additional 872,389 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,319,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,612,000 after buying an additional 117,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,498,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,841,000 after buying an additional 91,897 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $57.97. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Recommended Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.