CENTRAL TRUST Co Buys 213 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBSH. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBSH stock opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CBSH. Raymond James downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 2,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $127,631.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Burik sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $195,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,830,679 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

