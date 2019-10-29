Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Central Pacific Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CPF opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.58 million, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 18.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the third quarter valued at $443,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1,282.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 125.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,207 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

