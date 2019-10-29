Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CENT. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.33.

NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $30.20. 2,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,649. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Colligan purchased 4,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.92 per share, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,011.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CENT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 308.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 32.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

