Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.51 Billion

Brokerages expect Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) to announce sales of $18.51 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.19 billion. Centene reported sales of $16.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $74.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.38 billion to $75.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $80.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.39 billion to $81.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Centene from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.05.

CNC traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $49.91. 4,493,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,964,454. Centene has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 133.3% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

