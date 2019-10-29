Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CELTF. Goldman Sachs Group cut Centamin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centamin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centamin currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of Centamin stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.34. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $1.87.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

