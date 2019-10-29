CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Short Interest Down 16.0% in October

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the September 15th total of 2,820,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 882,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

CDK opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $41.50 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 90.04%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CDK Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in CDK Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,295,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,929,000 after acquiring an additional 199,298 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CDK Global by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,033,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,523,000 after acquiring an additional 335,048 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CDK Global by 8.8% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,670,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,570,000 after acquiring an additional 135,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in CDK Global by 673.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CDK shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

