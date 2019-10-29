CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.15

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and traded as high as $1.20. CCOM Group shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 1,900 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CCOM Group had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter.

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

