CBS (NYSE:CBS) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CBS (NYSE:CBS) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the media conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CBS. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of CBS from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens set a $64.00 target price on shares of CBS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of CBS from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of CBS and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut their price target on CBS from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.76.

NYSE:CBS traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $36.10. 111,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,851,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. CBS has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $59.56.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The media conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. CBS had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBS will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. CBS’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of CBS by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,000,000 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,984 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CBS by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,574,879 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $377,986,000 after purchasing an additional 191,415 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBS by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,267,052 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $212,927,000 after purchasing an additional 916,183 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBS by 5,546.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295,299 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $164,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CBS by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,137,986 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $93,682,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

