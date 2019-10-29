CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CBFV opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $28.09. The firm has a market cap of $143.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,035 shares of company stock worth $50,951. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBFV shares. ValuEngine raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

