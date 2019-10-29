Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,200,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,841,880,000 after acquiring an additional 411,655 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,398,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,898,000 after buying an additional 46,928 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,243,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,477,000 after buying an additional 1,496,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1,092.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,518,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,789,000 after buying an additional 4,139,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,367,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,189,000 after buying an additional 174,165 shares during the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.88.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $140.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,891. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.93. The company has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 42.51% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.