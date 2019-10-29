Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

CSTL has been the subject of several other research reports. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann set a $33.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Shares of CSTL traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.05. 199,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,372. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $672,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $963,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

