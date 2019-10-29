CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $163.88

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $163.88 and last traded at $162.58, with a volume of 17 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.46 and its 200-day moving average is $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.86.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $601.24 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CASIO COMPUTER/ADR will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

