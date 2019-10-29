Carlson Capital Management Sells 267 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Cerner were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 2.0% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cerner by 3.7% in the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 6.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 26.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 199,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $13,254,250.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald Trigg sold 29,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,992,525.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,360,292.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. 811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,795. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.47 and a 200 day moving average of $69.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. Cerner had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Several research firms have commented on CERN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

