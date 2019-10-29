Carlson Capital Management Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Carlson Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,651,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,870,000 after purchasing an additional 241,322 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 363.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 273,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,792,000 after acquiring an additional 214,548 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,276,000 after acquiring an additional 98,276 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 648,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,234,000 after acquiring an additional 93,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 67,003 shares in the last quarter.

VSS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.75. 263,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,469. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.33. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $107.84.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

