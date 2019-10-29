Carlson Capital Management Acquires 118 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.93.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,847. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $111.08 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average is $146.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 700 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $147.49 per share, with a total value of $103,243.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares in the company, valued at $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,066 shares of company stock worth $6,472,056. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

