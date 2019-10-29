CapWealth Advisors LLC Makes New $272,000 Investment in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.24. 2,404,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,312,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $274.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.56. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 20.34%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.09.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 23,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.47, for a total transaction of $6,665,359.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,102,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,329,219,161.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,735 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $270.09 per share, for a total transaction of $468,606.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,920 shares of company stock worth $34,871,273 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

