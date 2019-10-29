CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 75.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 13,585 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,077,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.60.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.14. The company had a trading volume of 53,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,839. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.68. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $64.36 and a 1-year high of $87.91.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $407.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.41 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 63.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.43%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

