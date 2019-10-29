CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 153,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 996,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after acquiring an additional 182,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.5% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 69,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,547,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,019,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.89. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,563,950.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $7,204,630.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 139,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 379,026 shares of company stock worth $20,743,806. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

