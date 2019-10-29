Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CSWC. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.01. 28,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,667. The firm has a market cap of $392.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.68. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $24.17.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.68%.

In other Capital Southwest news, Director David R. Brooks acquired 2,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,565. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 4,647.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

