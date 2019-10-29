Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) Short Interest Update

Canterbury Park Holding Corp (NASDAQ:CPHC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPHC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Canterbury Park from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canterbury Park from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canterbury Park by 3,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 34,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canterbury Park by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canterbury Park by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 178,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Canterbury Park by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Canterbury Park by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 215,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPHC traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.30. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.84 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.59. Canterbury Park has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.87.

Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter. Canterbury Park had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 6.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation hosts pari-mutuel wagering on horse races and unbanked card games at its Canterbury park racetrack and card casino facility in Shakopee, Minnesota. The company operates through four segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food and Beverage, and Development. The Horse Racing segment operates year-round simulcasting of horse races and wagering on live thoroughbred; and quarter horse races on a seasonal basis.

