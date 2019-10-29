Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Short Interest Update

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the September 15th total of 4,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 283,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days. Approximately 12.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE CMD traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $71.81. The stock had a trading volume of 39,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,535. Cantel Medical has a one year low of $63.47 and a one year high of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.07.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $239.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

