Canfor (TSE:CFP) Downgraded to Tender at TD Securities

Canfor (TSE:CFP) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CFP. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Canfor from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.20.

Get Canfor alerts:

CFP traded up C$0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.92. 1,571,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,852. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.43. Canfor has a fifty-two week low of C$8.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -7.12.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.74) by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.6617088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.