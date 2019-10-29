Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report earnings per share of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

CNI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.49.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.64. 304,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,010,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $70.36 and a 1 year high of $96.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 50,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 844,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,300,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 108,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 922,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,814,000 after buying an additional 192,482 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 445,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the period. 53.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

