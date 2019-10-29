Canaccord Genuity Raises Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Price Target to GBX 105

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Friday.

Shares of BEG opened at GBX 88 ($1.15) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. Begbies Traynor Group has a one year low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a one year high of GBX 88.50 ($1.16). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 81.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.05.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

